Creamline seeks to secure finals slot

THE Creamline Cool Smashers will look to prevail over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers once again in Game 2 of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Cool Smashers and the Cignal HD Spikers go for the clinchers in Game 2 of their respective playoffs with the former aiming to move two wins away from replicating their title run in 2019 via an amazing 20-game sweep of the Open Conference.

Veteran skipper Alyssa Valdez served as the spark in the back-and-forth second set duel in Game 1, scoring three straight points as the Cool Smashers went on to author a 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 victory.

“We still need another win to enter the finals,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

Eya Laure scored 18 points, but no other Crossover posted double-digit outputs with the seasoned Mylene Paat ending up with just nine hits.

Cza Carandang actually held her ground in the middle and scored nine points, but Shaya Adorador and Pauline Gaston made just four and three points, respectively, and EJ Laure ended up with just a point in limited time on the floor.

The 4 p.m. match between Cignal and Choco Mucho also promises to be another thrilling face-off with the HD Spikers sparkling with confidence after completing an incredible comeback from 0-2 set down to stun the fancied Flying Titans, 18-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-10.

Team captain Ces Molina played her role to the hilt, spearheading the team’s big fightback to finish with 23 points, while Vanie Gandler continued to shine as she came away with 17 points.