Creamline takes on F2 Logistics

THE Creamline Cool Smashers and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers battle it out in a crucial match-up in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Gametime is at 6 p.m. with Creamline looking to extend its winning run to six and assure itself of at least a playoff for the last semifinal berth. Meanwhile, F2 Logistics is out to boost its 4-2 record and rise up to joint fourth with idle Cignal and PLDT.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses expects to draw big games not only from his starters but also from the bench with Bernadette Pons, Lorie Bernardo and Risa Sato combining for 14 points in helping the team rally past the suddenly-skidding Petro Gazz Angels.

Michele Gumabao, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, along with skipper Alyssa Valdez, and setter Kyle Negrito remain the team’s go-to players, but Meneses is also keen on slowing down the other side which is also noted for its firepower.

F2 Logistics has been burdened by injuries of key players with Myla Pablo joining Kim Dy on the sidelines the last time out. But the vastly-improved Ivy Lacsina and veterans Aby Maraño, Ara Galang and middle Majoy Baron are more than ready to lead the Cargo Movers’ charge along with rising young stars Jolina dela Cruz, Jovelyn Fernandez and playmaker Mars Alba.