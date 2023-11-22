Creamline targets 8th straight win in PVL

THE Creamline Cool Smashers seek to keep its unbeaten streak going when the team takes on the Nxled Chameleons in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

Unbeaten in seven games, the Cool Smashers look poised for another victory against Nxled, a team that needs a win to keep its hopes alive in the final stretch of the single round robin elimination round.

The Cool Smashers’ straight-sets victories over F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the PLDT High Speed Hitters position Creamline as favorites against the Chameleons in their 4 p.m. clash.

Like its sister team, Choco Mucho hopes to keep its winning streak as the Flying Titans battle the PLDT High Speed Hitters at 6 p.m., aiming to extend a seven-game roll.

PLDT, currently in sixth place with a 6-3 record, must nab a victory to stay in contention for a semis seat.

Choco Mucho, led by Cebuana Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino, Isa Molde, Maddie Madayag and Cherry Nunag, anticipates a fierce challenge from the talented PLDT squad, featuring Fil-Canadian Savi Davison, Erika Santos, Fiola Ceballos, Honey Royse Tubino and middles Dell Palomata and Mika Reyes.