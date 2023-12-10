Creamline trounces Chery Tiggo, advances to PVL Finals

THE Creamline Cool Smashers advanced to the finals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after they swept the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21, in Game 2 of the semifinals on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cool Smashers showcased their power game and complemented it with a stellar blocking performance that played a key role in closing out the hard-fought first two sets. They then turned a close game in the third into a dominant win with Tots Carlos anchoring the victory and Michele Gumabao wrapping it up with a baseline hit.

“It’s all hard work. Alam namin na hindi biro ang kalaban, so we stuck to our game plan and we’re happy to execute them,” said playmaker Kyle Negrito, who produced 18 excellent sets and was named as the game’s best player.

The Cool Smashers have now reached the championship for the 10th time for a shot at a seventh crown in the league.

Creamline also moved two wins away from replicating its feat in the 2019 Open Conference which the Cool Smashers retained via a rare 20-game sweep.

Earlier, Choco Mucho forced a sudden death for the other championship berth by getting back at Cignal, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22. They dispute the slot on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Game One of the best-of-three finals set on Thursday.

Carlos sizzled with 19 points, the last two keeping the Crossovers at bay, 23-20, in the third frame, while Jema Galanza provided a solid backup of 17 points.

Alyssa Valdez also put up an impressive 14-point showing and Pangs Panaga added 10 points with the duo also combining for five kill blocks for the Cool Smashers, who thus stretched their unbeaten run to 13 following a sweep of the 12-team elims phase.