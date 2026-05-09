Creating content, finding contentment as a mother

Moments

“It started when I did food reviews nine years ago on my Instagram stories,” she said. “I was surprised because people I didn’t know would message me.” That small moment became a turning point. Being honest online sounds good until you actually do it. Sienna has heard it all.

“Everything down to my voice, appearance, looks, background,” she said, laughing. “I used to be a people pleaser.” That didn’t last. “You really can’t please everyone. They will always have something to say, so I just live my life and stopped caring.” She doesn’t subscribe to silence either. “I don’t always ignore it. I respond when I feel I need to,” she said. “Others tell me to just ignore them, but I do the opposite because I just find it funny.”

At some point, the noise lost its weight. “These haters are insignificant and not important people in my life, so why should I care? Be happy — that’s what drives them crazy.” She began creating content more intentionally in 2022. “The ups? I won’t lie, the money is one of them,” she said. “I also got to meet new people who became my friends. Getting invited to events is such a fun privilege.”

But visibility comes with its own cost. “The downs? You can’t avoid the bashers and your privacy being leaked.”

Motherhood

Then came motherhood — something no algorithm prepares you for. She now has one child, and like most working mothers, balance isn’t something she tries to romanticize. “I have help at home and honestly, without that support, it would be much harder,” she said. “Sometimes I take my son out with me when I have to go out for work.”

If there’s one thing she has chosen not to filter out, it’s imperfection. One of the most personal things she shared was her struggle with breastfeeding. “It’s a topic that’s sensitive to me because I struggled with it so hard,” she said.

“Out of all my sisters, I was the only one who had a hard time.” She shared it anyway. “I wanted to show them that motherhood isn’t perfect for everybody — and that’s okay.” In a space built on curated moments, that kind of honesty stands out not because it’s dramatic, but because it’s real. “I wanted to be that imperfect mom so that they know they’re not the only ones.”

“Showing your vulnerability doesn’t make you a weak person,” she said. “It just shows that you’re human.”

This Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, her advice comes not from a playbook. “Always remember that they will never be this little again,” she said. “Time won’t slow down for anybody.” Because beyond the posts, the captions and the constant movement of a feed, there is a quieter reality unfolding.

“And to you it’s just another day,” she added, “but to them, it’s a special one.”

The more meaningful work, the kind that doesn’t get measured, happens off-screen, in moments that will never be posted, but will always matter.