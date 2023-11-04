Creative convergence: Celebrating artistic excellence, collaboration in Cebu

When ideas converge, masterpieces emerge. The fusion of diverse talents from different sectors of art can push the boundaries of what is possible. True to this concept, one creative space where this convergence occurs is Sketcha Kucha 2023: A Design Sprint Collab with Cebu’s Creators. This Visayan initiative intertwines writing, illustration and voice acting into animation, serving not only as a competition but as a nurturing ground for artists to thrive.

Cebuano talents had a month to prepare for the event following its announcement by the project spearhead, DTI Region 7. This initiative was conceived in celebration of the Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM), a visionary event unveiled in the first week of September as part of the dynamic FiestaKucha Cebu lineup.

“We saw that there were so many events specific to certain sub-sectors, such as film and visual arts. For Sketcha Kucha particularly, we wanted it to be something intersectional,” said Johanna Michelle Lim, the organizer.

The collective creatives of Cebu’s artistic community served as a powerful vehicle to upscale their talents and celebrate PCIM, as explained by Johanna. The primary objective was to foster collaboration and uplift their creative prowess.

This emphasizes the importance of sustained efforts to foster collaboration and cultivate creative excellence. It also highlights the broader goal of positioning the Philippines as a leader in the creative industry within Southeast Asia.

“The longer vision is to keep doing events like this that cater to intersectional collaborations because we need to increase the level of creative output every year. There’s also the long-term goal to make the Philippines the number one in the creative industry in Southeast Asia, so we hope to contribute to that,” said Johanna.

When artists engage in meaningful conversations with one another, there’s cross-pollination of techniques and the incubation of innovative concepts.

“For artists in Cebu, there’s always a notion to stay in your own lane. Sometimes, it’s uncommon for everyone to be shy about collaboration. To improve their economic process and understanding of intellectual property, they really need to get to know each other’s skill sets on a more visceral level,” said Johanna.

This reinforces the idea that artists, when they come together and pool their talents, can achieve more than they ever could in isolation.

With over 30 entries, the event reached its climax at From Here, Crossroads, Banilad, Mandaue City, where the grand prize of P100,000 awaited the triumphant artist or team.

The event, which included the exhibition of the Top 10 artworks and was officially announced by Donald Villamero, showcased these exceptional creations by projecting their outputs onto the screen at the creative hub.

The team that received an award had the opportunity to step into the spotlight, introduce themselves, and present their creative composition. With smiles on their faces and striking poses, they represented the pioneers of the first Sketcha Kucha in Cebu.

The title of Grand Winner was bestowed upon “Little Firefly,” a moving creation by the talented student group called NAT20, comprising Jon Christopher M. Carbonilla, Jacob Q. Galeos, Jake Jeric T. Tan, Andrei Kristoffer C. Dulay and Vincent Jun B. Getigan.

Their winning output was inspired by the artwork “Sunflower Series” by Francisca Juarez, whose remarkable work was featured in the Tubo Cebu Art Fair 2023 exhibition.

The second place was secured by Works of Wonders Production, creators of the piece titled “Petals of Nostalgia,” and they claimed the prize of P60,000. Meanwhile, the third prize was awarded to SIRENAZ for their remarkable work titled “The Siren’s Call,” with a well-deserved reward of P40,000.

The event highlights the power of recognition and support for emerging artists and creative endeavors. By providing a platform for these talents to shine, it reinforces the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of artists, particularly those in the early stages of their careers.

“I think it’s important that we have to elevate the conversation for the time. I think at this point, they have to understand how to create an industry out of it. That’s really the next step, how do you build communities out of silos,” added Johanna.