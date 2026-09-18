Creative economy seen boosting exports, digital trade

THE Philippines is looking to expand its creative exports and digital trade as the country seeks to leverage its P2.12-trillion creative economy as a source of growth for businesses and the wider economy.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the creative economy accounted for 7.6 percent of gross domestic product, with creative goods exports reaching P320 billion and creative services exports totaling P427 billion.

Digital interactive goods and services, including game development and animation, make up nearly a fifth of creative output and are projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said at the opening of the first Asean Creative Industries Expo by Malikhaing Pinoy (Asean MPEx) in Taguig City on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.

The DTI is seeking to improve market access for creative businesses through the planned Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which is targeted for signing at the 49th Asean Summit in November.

The agreement is expected to streamline cross-border digital payments and data flows and strengthen intellectual property protection among Asean member-states.

Roque said the government aims to use the Philippines’ 2026 Asean chairmanship to expand opportunities for Filipino creative businesses in regional markets.

The DTI is also proposing an Asean Center of Excellence for Creative Industries, which it wants to host in the Philippines. The proposed center would focus on policy research, capacity building and market development for the region’s creative sector.

Asean MPEx brings together businesses and creators across nine creative domains, including audiovisual media, creative services, digital interactive media, design, performing arts, publishing, traditional cultural expressions and visual arts.

The expo, which runs until Sept. 19 at the SMX Convention Center Aura, features exhibitors from Asean member-states and pitching sessions intended to connect creators with investors and international markets. / KOC