Creative on the art of living between worlds

For multidisciplinary visual artist Bernolflores, art has always been a way of navigating life between cultures. Having lived in the cities of Cebu (Philippines), Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), Hamburg (Germany) and Singapore, she continues to explore identity, visibility, and the emotional terrain of migration, memory and belonging.

“Each piece is an invitation, not a conclusion,” she says of her work — an outlook that has shaped the “Alemanya Series – The Path of Being Fully Seen,” her ongoing visual memoir of transformation.

After a decade-long hiatus, Bernol returned to her practice in 2018. “It was a personal turning point,” she recalled.

“After years of living abroad and working in other fields, I felt the need to reconnect with my creative voice. I began using acrylic and textiles as spaces for introspection and storytelling. That return marked the beginning of the ‘Alemanya Series,’ which continues to evolve.”

Germany, where she is now based in Syke, has had a distinct influence. “Germany slowed me down — in a good way,” she said. “My artwork became more simplistic, my process more deliberate. There’s a quietness to the rhythm here that invited deeper reflection. It’s where I rediscovered fiber arts and began working as a freelance sample knitter, alongside graphic and web design.”

The “Alemanya Series” shifts across mediums — acrylics, paper and textiles — moving from declarative to contemplative. “It traces a path from surface to depth, from mastery to vulnerability. It’s about what it means to be truly seen — not as a curated identity, but as an honest, evolving presence.”

In Cebu, Bernolflores is part of “Padayon,” the UP Cebu Fine Arts Alumni Association’s 50th anniversary group exhibit. One of her “Alemanya Series” works is included. “Some of the works arrived from Germany in 2023 and were shown at Tubô in 2024 and 2025. ‘Padayon’ continues that journey — placing my solo work within a shared community context.”

Her hope for the exhibit is clear: “I’d love to see more engagement, especially from younger artists and students. It’s a meaningful moment for the alumni association and for the Cebu art scene.”

Among the Alemanya Series, she highlights “Injured Psyche I & II,” which merges old and new narratives with acrylic and gold leaf to explore emotional healing; “52°50’58.1”N 8°43’36.8”E I & II,” the genesis of the series; “Singapura – Heart’s Core,” reflecting the intimate terrain of pain and joy; “Six Movements of Integration” and “Full Circle of Six,” which examine migration and emotional transformation; and “Freedom in Neon.”

Bernolflores also looks ahead. “In late 2026, I’m planning an exhibit in Cebu with friends or possibly my third solo show. Both are part of a broader effort to connect with artists and audiences across the Philippines.”

Beyond that, she has her eyes on 2027. “I’m organizing a group exhibit featuring Cebu-based artists — primarily from UP Cebu, along with a few close friends. We’re aiming for 10 artists. It’s about building bridges and showcasing Filipino contemporary art in Germany.”

With her work moving between continents and contexts, Bernolflores continues to build connections that reflect both her roots in Cebu and her life abroad.