Creative things to try at design week Philippines 2026 in Cebu

The event brings together artists, designers, makers and curious learners through opportunities to explore different forms of creative expression.

For those looking to learn a new skill, meet fellow creatives or spend time making something by hand, here are some activities to check out during the remaining days of Design Week.

Share your ideas at Let’s Play Your Demo

Creative work often begins with an idea that needs room to grow. By getting feedback from musicians and industry voices, Let’s Play Your Demo provides an opportunity to share work in progress, explore fresh concepts and engage with other curious minds.

Tell a story through zine-making

Explore independent publishing at the Zine Making Workshop. Through words, images and paper, participants can experiment with creating their own small-format publications and expressing ideas through a personal visual style.

Explore floral art through ceramic painting

Floral Ceramic Overglaze Painting with Alexa Jade offers participants an opportunity to explore decorative techniques on ceramic surfaces. The workshop brings together the appeal of floral motifs and the hands-on process of painting on pottery.

Put pencil to paper at Cebu Life Drawing

Those interested in drawing can join Cebu Life Drawing for an afternoon of artistic practice. The session offers an opportunity to develop observational skills and explore figure drawing in a creative setting.

Get hands-on with pottery and woodworking

Those who enjoy working with their hands can explore pottery wheel throwing and hand-building pottery, two approaches to shaping clay into functional or decorative pieces. Basic woodworking for kids and adults also offers an introduction to working with wood and discovering the craft behind handmade objects.

Experiment with 3D printing and digital design

Design Week also brings creative technology into the mix with 2-in-1 3D printing and 3D modeling with Tinkercad. These activities offer participants a chance to explore how digital concepts can take shape through three-dimensional design and printing.

Discover the craft of puso-making

Puso-making offers a chance to learn a traditional Cebuano skill: weaving young coconut leaves into diamond-shaped pouches used for cooking rice. The activity connects participants with a familiar part of local food culture through a hands-on craft. Though everyone is reminded that this is not a cooking activity!

Plan your visit

Design Week Philippines 2026 runs until Oct. 17 at Cebu Making Space, located on the third floor of Mango Square Mall along General Maxilom Ave., Cebu City. While several activities are free, some workshops require registration.

Schedules and activities may change, so interested participants are encouraged to check with the organizers for the latest updates before visiting. S