Creba-NAR pact to boost PH property sector

THE renewed partnership between the Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations, Inc. (Creba) and the US-based National Association of Realtors (NAR) is expected to expand global business opportunities for Filipino real estate professionals and strengthen the Philippine property sector’s international reach.

Creba renewed its exclusive partnership with NAR on Nov. 6, 2026, during the latter’s 2026 NXT Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Under the agreement, Creba retains its status as NAR’s exclusive bilateral partner and cooperating association in the Philippines. It remains the only organization authorized to administer NAR programs and oversee the use of the Realtor® trademark in the country.

The partnership allows licensed Filipino real estate professionals to join NAR as International Realtor® Members, providing access to global networks, international property resources, industry events and specialized training.

These include the Certified International Property Specialist designation, which equips practitioners to handle cross-border property transactions.

The agreement also promotes ethical business practices, strengthens professional standards and upholds private property rights to help build investor confidence.

It was signed by NAR 2026 President Kevin Brown, reaffirming both organizations’ commitment to closer cooperation and integrating Filipino real estate professionals into the global property market.

Creba said the renewed partnership would create more opportunities for international collaboration, professional development and business expansion, helping improve the competitiveness of the Philippine real estate industry. / KOC