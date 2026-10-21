Creba seeks housing reforms

THE Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations Inc. (Creba) is pushing for a review of socialized housing requirements and proposing government-funded interest subsidies for qualified homebuyers, as property developers seek policy changes they say could improve housing affordability and sustain project development.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, Creba’s leadership called for stronger government-private sector cooperation to address the country’s housing needs, arguing that existing compliance requirements and regulatory processes should be reassessed to determine whether they are helping deliver affordable homes to Filipino families.

Creba president Noel “Toti” Cariño said one proposal would allow the government to help qualified homebuyers through interest subsidies, potentially lowering monthly amortizations and making housing loans more accessible.

Cariño said the proposal had been submitted to the executive branch and to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). The details, including the funding source, eligibility criteria and implementation arrangements, still need to be established.

The proposed approach is part of a broader call to review how socialized housing

obligations are implemented, particularly in areas where high land acquisition and development costs make it difficult for developers to produce homes that low-income households can afford.

Under Republic Act (RA) 7279, or the Urban Development and Housing Act of 1992, as amended by RA 10884, residential subdivision developers must meet a balanced housing requirement equivalent to at least 15 percent of the total subdivision area or project cost. Condominium developers must meet a requirement equivalent to at least five percent of the condominium area or project cost.

The law allows developers to comply through several mechanisms, including joint ventures and the construction of socialized housing in new settlements.

Cariño said some developers struggle to meet these obligations, especially in urban areas where suitable land is expensive or difficult to acquire.

Creba is seeking alternative compliance mechanisms that would preserve the government’s affordable housing objectives while allowing developers to maintain financially viable projects.

However, any revision would need to ensure that alternative arrangements do not reduce the actual supply of socialized housing or divert public resources from families with the greatest need.

Developers raise concerns over licensing rules

Aside from housing compliance requirements, Cariño and Creba director Jose Soberano III raised concerns about DHSUD rules governing licenses to sell and the handling of funds collected from buyers.

The discussion centered on a memorandum concerning temporary licenses to sell and the conditions attached to their issuance. Developers expressed concern that requiring certain funds to be held in escrow could limit their access to money needed for project development, Cariño said.

Developers typically incur substantial costs before and during construction, including land acquisition, permit processing, planning and infrastructure development. Restrictions on access to funds could affect project financing and cash flow, depending on the memorandum’s actual provisions.

He said Creba had communicated its concerns to government officials and was waiting for further action. Creba representatives also discussed the need for dialogue with regulators and possible changes to the processing of licenses and permits.

Cebu hosts Creba national convention

The Creba national convention brought together developers and other industry stakeholders in Cebu on Wednesday to exchange ideas, discuss policy concerns and explore potential business partnerships here in Cebu.

Soberano said Cebu was hosting the convention, which was expected to draw approximately 500 delegates. Activities were intended to encourage networking among developers, suppliers and other participants in the property sector.

The convention also provided a platform for discussions on housing policy, regulatory challenges and the industry’s role in economic development. / MVG