Creba vows to help more Filipinos get access to decent houses

THE Chamber of Real Estate and Builders Association (Creba) pledged to continue lobbying for measures to ease business for developers, such as a gradual increase in zonal property values and retaining the value-added tax on property sales.

Although these measures can be a source of additional revenue to a local government unit, rising property values can reduce affordability, making it difficult for first-time buyers and low-to-middle-income families to purchase homes in the area.

“We have to find the middle ground so both sides will be satisfied. Find a win-win situation,” said Creba vice president for finance Pablo Panlilio Jr. during the induction of Cebu chapter’s new board of directors and officers held during the general membership meeting on May 16, 2024, Thursday, at the Seda Hotel Ayala Cebu.

Creba-Cebu Chapter president Catherine Cusi said Creba has long been committed to ensuring every Filipino has access to a decent home. The organization, she said, will continue to adhere to the national organization’s two-fold role in building homes and communities.

In a speech delivered by Panlilio, Creba national president Noel Cariño said: “Our role as a chamber underscores the property sector’s two-fold role in building homes and communities. First, it is a business endeavor. On the other hand, it is a social responsibility that calls for excellence, integrity and honesty in all home-buying transactions.”

“As real estate developers and professionals, we are in the business of building dreams for people,” he added.

Cusi said all members of Creba are working towards helping the country address the ballooning housing backlog.

“I hope they (developers) will also commit themselves to providing buyers or homeowners a livable and decent living,” she said.

There are about 6.5 million in housing backlog for informal settler families and low-income earners across the country.

Panlilio inducted into office Serafin Blanco as Creba-Cebu Chapter chairman, Cusi Raul Mananquil, vice president, Sharon Ong, secretary, Marissa Inting, treasurer and board members Renato Avila, Roberto Pacaňa, Anthony Noel and Harold Vince See. / KOC