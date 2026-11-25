MORE Filipinos should learn financial management through programs of both the public and private sectors amid the continued growth of access to funds in the country.

Pia Arellano, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of private credit bureau firm CIBI Information Inc., said financial management is a must for individuals, not just firms, to ensure that their credit standing remains high and they won’t just get loans without thinking of the consequences.

“It’s important that we keep updated and really educate ourselves to really help increase awareness (about financial management),” she told the Philippine News Agency after the launch of the CIBI Philippine Consumer Credit Insight 2026 in Makati City on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Arellano said the ideal formula for earners is to have 50 percent of their income allocated for essentials such as food and housing, 30 percent for financing of debts (if you have credits), and 20 percent for savings.

“This is a simple formula. As long as you keep within that, you should be okay,” she said.

According to the CIBI consumer credit report, around 14 million first-time borrowers entered the registry from March 2024 to June 2026, with those aged 18-30 accounting for the fastest growth in 2025.

In terms of loans, those with smaller value and shorter terms accounted for the bulk, or those with average value of around P3,700 that are considered as personal loan or those under buy now, pay later (BNPL) scheme.

Arellano traced this to the rising number of financial technology (fintech) players that offer their products through mobile applications.

She said these fintech loan providers are a big help towards the shift from informal lenders, such as what is locally called the “5-6” or those that slap higher interest rates.

“A lot of these fintech players can really help because now, those relying on 5-6 are moving. It’s becoming formal credit, fintech formal credit so it’s easier to monitor; it’s easier to police,” she added. / PNA