Credit confidence rises outside NCR

FILIPINOS outside the Greater Capital Region (GCR) have caught up with their counterparts in credit knowledge and trust, signaling broader participation in the country’s formal credit economy, according to the latest study by TransUnion.

In its 2025 Credit Perception Index (CPI), TransUnion reported that consumers outside the capital scored 73—up from 71 in 2024—matching the 73 score posted by those in the capital.

The CPI measures Filipinos’ knowledge, trust and favorability toward credit and other financial products.

The two-point rise was driven by significant gains in product trust (+11 points) and product knowledge (+6 points), reflecting years of efforts by public and private institutions to expand financial literacy and access nationwide.

The findings point to a structural shift in the Philippine credit landscape, with improving literacy levels outside Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon—the areas comprising the GCR—helping narrow long-standing regional gaps.

Broader credit participation

Intent to use credit is now nearly identical across regions, with 39 percent of consumers outside the capital and 38 percent within the capital expressing willingness to use credit in the next three months.

However, borrowing preferences differ. Capital-based consumers continue to favor traditional financial tools, with stronger interest in credit cards (44 percent vs. 36 percent) and bank loans (40 percent vs. 37 percent). Meanwhile, consumers outside the capital are more open to alternative lending channels, including mobile loan apps (33 percent vs. 27 percent), money lenders (29 percent vs. 21 percent), and microloan providers (22 percent vs. 17 percent).

This openness aligns with stronger self-reported knowledge of small-ticket credit products in the provinces, particularly mobile loans, microloans and payday loans —suggesting that digital finance is gaining ground where traditional banking touchpoints are limited.

Demand for financial education

The study also found sustained appetite for financial learning outside the capital, with 70 percent expressing willingness to access financial education materials and 65 percent open to exploring new digital financial products.

Social media remains the leading channel for financial and credit education across regions, underscoring the role of digital platforms in scaling financial inclusion initiatives.

To support this demand, TransUnion has partnered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for the BSP E-Learning Academy (Bela), which will feature a credit education module accessible via the BSP mobile app. The collaboration positions TransUnion as the first credit reference agency to join the Bela program, aimed at promoting responsible credit use nationwide.

TransUnion Philippines president and chief executive officer Peter Faulhaber said the results highlight both an opportunity and a responsibility for the financial industry to expand credit access and education beyond the capital.

The 2025 CPI results indicate that improving credit perception outside the capital could help unlock new growth markets for banks, fintech firms and lenders, while accelerating financial inclusion across the country. / KOC