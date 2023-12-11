Creditors of Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. have 1 week to file claims against bank’s assets

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) reminded creditors of the closed Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. that they only have until December 18, 2023 to file their claims against the bank’s assets.

PDIC reiterated that claims filed after said date shall be disallowed.

Creditors refer to any individual or entity with a valid claim against the assets of a closed bank and include depositors with uninsured deposits that exceed the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of P500,000.

The PDIC said that creditors may file their claims through any of the following:

1. E-mail at talisay-pad@pdic.gov.ph;

2. Mail addressed to the PDIC Public Assistance Department, Ground Floor, PDIC Chino Bldg., 2228 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City 1231. Claims filed by mail must have a postmark date no later than December 18, 2023; or

3. Personal filing at the PDIC Public Assistance Center (PAC) located at the 3rd Floor, SSS Bldg., 6782 Ayala Avenue corner V.A. Rufino St., Makati City, from Monday to Friday, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For visits to the PAC, clients are highly encouraged to request for an appointment by calling the Public Assistance Hotline during office hours at (02) 8841-4141 or at Toll-Free number 1-800-1-888-7342 or 1-800-1-888-PDIC, by sending an e-mail request to talisay-pad@pdic.gov.ph, or by sending a request through private message at PDIC’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC.

The prescribed Claim Form against the assets of the closed bank may be downloaded from the PDIC website at http://www.pdic.gov.ph/files/Claim_Form_Against_Assets_of_Closed_Banks.pdf.

PDIC reminds creditors to transact only with authorized PDIC personnel.

Claims filed after December 18, 2023 shall be disallowed. PDIC, as receiver, shall notify creditors of the denial or disallowance of claims through mail. Claims denied or disallowed by the PDIC may be filed with the liquidation court within 60 days from receipt of final notice of denial or disallowance of claim or within 20 days from date of publication of the Order setting the Petition for Assistance in the Liquidation Proceeding for initial hearing, whichever is later.

In addition, PDIC said that depositors with account balances of more than the MDIC of P500,000 who have already filed claims for the insured portion of their deposits as of December 18, 2023 are deemed to have filed their claims for the uninsured portion or the amount in excess of the MDIC.

PDIC, as receiver of closed banks, requires personal data from creditors to be able to process their claims and protects these data in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. was ordered closed by virtue of Monetary Board Resolution 1223.A dated September 21, 2023. It is a single-unit rural bank located along Cebu South Road, Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu.

All requests and inquiries relating to Rural Bank of Talisay (Cebu) Inc. shall be addressed to the PDIC Public Assistance Department through e-mail at talisay-pad@pdic.gov.ph, or through telephone number (02) 8841-4141. Creditors outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC Toll Free Hotline during office hours at 1-800-1-888-PDIC (7342). Inquiries may also be sent as private message to the PDIC’s official Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC. (PR)