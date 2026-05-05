CRFA chief joins global football congress in Canada

CEBU Regional Football Association (CRFA) president Rodney Orale said it was a great honor to represent the Philippines at two major global football meetings held in Vancouver, Canada.

Orale was part of the Philippine delegation to the 36th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress and the 76th FIFA Congress last April 28 and 30, 2026.

“It was a blessing to be part of the Philippine delegation,” Orale said. “I’m thankful I got to see how these big meetings are done. Football really brings people together around the world.”

He also shared how meaningful it was to hear updates from FIFA leaders, including plans for future international competitions.

Joining Orale in the delegation were Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Anthony Gutierrez, general secretary Angelico Mercader, and executive committee members Rufino Arellano and Atty. Gemayel Gampong.

During the congress, football leaders talked about important programs to help grow the sport. These include training more coaches and referees, supporting young players, and building better football facilities.

“One exciting plan is a global tournament for players aged 12 and under, using an eight-a-side format,” Orale explained.

He also said FIFA is working on building more small football fields around the world, especially in countries that still lack facilities.

“The Philippines can benefit from these programs,” Orale said. “We hope to receive more support so every region can have its own football pitch.”

He added that some projects are already underway, including half-sized pitches being built in Dumaguete, Tagum, and Isulan, with more planned in the future.

Aside from the meetings, the trip also allowed the Philippine delegation to connect with football officials from other countries.

“It was a great chance to meet people who might bring their teams to the Philippines for friendly matches,” Orale said.

For Orale, the experience was both meaningful and inspiring as he continues to help develop football in Cebu and across the country. / EKA