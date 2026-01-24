CRFA fails to advance to PFF U16 national finals

THE Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) failed to advance to the national finals after losing its final match in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-16 Boys National Championship Regional Qualifiers to host Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (NORFA) last Jan. 23, 2026 at the SJRI football pitch in San Carlos City.

In must-win match, CRFA was outclassed by NORFA, 0-3.

Even if CRFA beat NORFA the team would have still been eliminated after Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football (IGRFA) won its last match against Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA), 2-0.

The only chance for CRFA to advance to the national was a victory over NORFA and for IGRFA to either post a draw or lose EVRFA

NORFA finished first with 12 points, followed by IGRFA with nine points. CRFA fell short with four points.

Only the top two teams in the Visayas qualifying round advance to the national championships. / EKA