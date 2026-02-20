CRFA, PFF officials play friendly football match

CEBU football fans are in for a fun event this weekend as officials from the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) take the field in an Executive 50-Above friendly match.

The game will happen on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City.

The CRFA team features local football leaders, including vice-president Nimrod Quiñones, former FA president Richard Montayre, and several board members. They will be coached by John Martin Ferrer and board member Engr. Nilo Ferraren.

The PFF side brings together executives from football associations across the country. Notable players include Atty. Lawrence Fortun and Gigi Napana from Butuan, Eric Gottshalk from United City Football Club, and representatives from Mindoro, Sultan Kudarat, Palawan, and more.

CRFA president Engr. Rodney Orale said that PFF president John Gutierrez will also attend. He’s visiting Cebu to talk about new plans and projects to help grow football in the region. / EKA