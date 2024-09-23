Crime incidents in Central Visayas decline

CENTRAL Visayas has seen a notable decline in crime incidents in mid-third quarter of 2024, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) reporting a 10 percent reduction compared to last year.

Anti-drug operations conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the region confiscated 156 kilos (kgs.) of shabu, 17 kgs. of marijuana, and destroyed illegal drugs worth P374 million.

This was revealed during the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) third-quarter meeting last Thursday, Sept. 19, which was chaired by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor and RPOC chairman Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Police Regional Office 7 Investigation and Detective Management Division head Col. Ireneo Dalogdog presented data showing a decline in eight major crimes in Central Visayas.

Anti-drugs campaign

From January to August this year, PDEA conducted 3,901 anti-drug operations, leading to the arrest of 4,475 individuals.

The figure includes 81 high-value targets and two foreign nationals. The agency rescued a total of 67 minors as well.

PDEA 7 Assistant Director George Alcovindas reported that around one-third of the barangays in Central Visayas were affected by illegal drugs.

Alcovindas said out of 3,003 barangays in Central Visayas, 1,013 or 33.73 percent, were affected by illegal drugs.

Particularly, the operations seized 156,241.78 grams (gm.) of shabu, 17,351.72 gm. of marijuana, and 205 ampoules of Nalbuphine.

On June 6, 2024, PDEA eliminated P374,269,250.99 worth of illegal drugs.

Since June 2017, the agency has destroyed a total of P1.867 billion worth of illegal drugs. (DPC)