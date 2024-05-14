Criminologists defend throne, win PBL

THE Criminologists stayed on top of the throne as they defeated the Maestros, 79-60, to win their second straight championship in the Professionals’ Basketball League last Sunday night at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

The Maestros, starting off with a bang at 5-0, set the stage for a thrilling game. However, that proved their highest point as the Criminologists, with their might and skill, quickly turned the tables and ended that stretch with a huge 17-point cushion, 29-12.

With Cebu City Police Office Director, Police Coronel Ireneo Dalogdog, reliable left-handed shooter Jerome Soque, and former Cesafi Mythical Five forward Jerome Napao hitting their stride, the Criminologists kept on building their lead which reached a high of 29 at 56-27 before cruising to the dominant victory.

Napao led the Criminologists with 18 points and nine rebounds and was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Dalogdog and Soque added 11 markers each.

Stephen Paquibot paced the Maestros with 15 points, while Carl Loyola had 11. Nemesio Camilo, adjudged as the tournament’s MVP, finished with only five points. / JNP