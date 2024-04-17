Criminologists rout Medisina in PBL 3

THE Criminologists extended their unbeaten streak in the Professionals’ Basketball League Season 3 by overpowering Medisina, 106-81, on April 14, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

The Criminologists started with a narrow 18-17 lead in the first quarter but began to pull away in the second, outscoring their opponents 24-16. They sealed the deal in the fourth with a 38-25 surge, securing a convincing win.

Jerome Napao, a former Mythical Five member in the Cesafi who played for the University of the Visayas Green Lancers, scored 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Cebu City Police Office Director, Police Coronel Ireneo Dalogdog, added 19 points, going 5-for-12 from beyond the arc.

In other matches, the Maestros nipped Rehab-Sci, 69-67. The Maestros trailed by nine, 52-43, heading to the fourth, but got a huge spark from Nemesio Camilo, who drained three straight triples to tie the game up at 52-all with seven minutes remaining.

The game went back and forth, but Camilo came up big again, hitting two treys in a row and a layup to give the Maestros a 66-61 lead with only 2:24 left.

Camilo finished the match with a remarkable 36 points, making eight three-pointers to rescue the Maestros from the jaws of defeat.

Lastly, the Kwentadors clobbered the IBP Cebu Select, 89-75. Vienson Romero had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Sidney Metante tallied 20 points, 10 boards and four dimes. / JNP