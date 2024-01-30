Criminologists wins PBL championship

THE Criminologists routed the Medisina, 78-67, in Game 2 to emerge as the champions of the Professionals Basketball League Season 2 on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at the Roadstar Gym in Pardo, Cebu City.

After winning Game 1 last Saturday, 91-71, the Criminologists kept its momentum going and outscored the Medisina, 28-16, in the third to build a huge 66-42 lead heading to the fourth canto.

Although Medisina trimmed the deficit to only 12, 70-58, at the halfway point of the last period, the Criminologists proved too tough down the stretch, as they pulled out all the stops to nab the win and the coveted PBL trophy.

Jerome Soque had 13 points, five rebounds, and three steals and was named the league’s Finals Most Valuable Player.

Keno John Labus had 15 points and 13 rebounds, even as Carlo Enterina scored 12 for the Criminologists.

Alex Bascug had 19 points and seven boards for the Medisina squad, while Jose Paolo Garcia added 13 markers, eight boards and three assists.

PBL commissioner Jacques Andre Bautista announced that they are now inviting qualified teams to sign up for PBL Season 3 which is slated to tip off in March.