Cristine Reyes is now engaged

ON May 20, 2026, Cristine shared a series of Instagram posts while vacationing in Hong Kong with her boyfriend, Gio Tingson.

In one photo, she happily showed off her finger wearing an engagement ring with the caption: “every timeline led here. endgame unlocked.”

According to Cristine, Gio was once her suitor back when she was still in grade school, but she turned him down at the time.

The two were first spotted dating in July 2025, a few months after Cristine’s breakup with Marco Gumabao.

During an event in Bonifacio Global City last October, Cristine described her love life as “super happy” and called Gio “the perfect person.” / TRC S