Cristine Reyes to marry in 2027

ACTRESS Cristine Reyes is set to marry her non-showbiz fiancé, Atty. Gio Tiongson, in the first quarter of 2027. “We already have a date. Maybe next year, first quarter, if not this year,” the 37-year-old actress revealed on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.” Abunda also took a look at Reyes’ engagement ring, which she described as “just classic,” although she admitted she was “super happy.” Reyes shared that the proposal happened inside her condominium unit in Makati City, where she lives with her 11-year-old daughter, Amarah. “I really had no idea. One Sunday morning, as usual, we were about to go to church,” she recalled. She said Gio came up to her condo unit carrying a paper bag, which immediately made her suspicious. “Knowing Gio, and he also knows me, we don’t want something super spectacular or super grand,” she said. Reyes added that she immediately called her daughter to record the moment because she already had a strong feeling a proposal was about to happen. “I told Amarah, ‘Record this.’ I had a strong feeling that this was it. Then suddenly, he knelt down. He popped the question, ‘Will you marry me?’ The feeling was overwhelming. Finally, all the emotions poured out,” she shared. The actress said she immediately cried and hugged Tiongson before finally saying yes. / TRC