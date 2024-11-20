CRMC Mustangs end CIT-U Wildcats’ semifinals bid

THE Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs played the role of spoiler and ruined the Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildcats’ chances of making it to the next round via 73-70 win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

The loss, their fifth in seven games, ended the Wildcats’ quest to sweep their remaining two games that would have landed them a spot in the Final Four.

CIT-U’s elimination automatically handed the University of San Jose - Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars the last semifinal spot with a 4-4 card.

After engaging the Wildcats in a closely-contested battle for more than three-quarters, the Mustangs surged in the final 6:06 as Dale Andre Clark Otero fired two successive treys, giving CRMC its biggest lead in the game at 67-56.

However, the Wildcats did not concede easily and responded with a 14-6 run that cut down the lead to 70-72 with only a few ticks remaining.

Orchestrating CIT-U’s final blow was the triumvirate of John Patrick Cardosa, Edgar Steven Sajol, and John Carlo Sabroso.

The Wildcats could have sent the game into overtime after CRMC’s Paulo Dalumpines split his free throws, but Jerian Marc Abello missed his attempt from the three-point territory as time expired.

Redjhee Recimento led the Mustangs with 20 points and three rebounds, and was named best player of the game. Dalumpines added 12 notches.

The Wildcats had Nino Matthew Paras leading the offensive with 18 points, while Abello finished with 11 markers.

Earlier in the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles clobbered the Don Bosco Technology College Greywolves, 92-58, to secure the No. 2 spot in the semifinal round.

The Magis Eagles now hold a 9-1 card, while Don Bosco has a 1-9 slate. / JBM