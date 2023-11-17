CRMC slips past CIT-U in heated battle

THE Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs survived the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 78-73, in a heated battle in the collegiate basketball tournament of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

CIT-U trailed most of the game but equalized the count at 71-all with 3:07 remaining. The team even briefly held the lead at 72-71 after Ivan Ares split his free-throws. However, the Mustangs quickly struck back, with Paulo Dalumpines finding a seam in the defense to convert a layup to shove them

in front, 73-72.

CRMC’s James Gelig sealed the victory by swishing a triple from the left corner.

Dalumpines, who was hit in the head by CIT-U’s Key Suano early in the third resulting in the latter’s ejection, led CRMC with 22 points, five boards, six assists, two steals and a block.

Keaton Clyde Taburnal chipped in 16 to help the Mustangs improve to 4-4.

In the high school division, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers destroyed the University of San Carlos (USC)

Baby Warriors, 95-62.

Franz Marvin Albao had 18 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Trailblazers, which evened up its record at 4-4. Karl Dosdos contributed 16 points for CBSAA.