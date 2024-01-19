CRMC, USJ-R grab 2nd wins in Sinulog Cup

THE Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars toppled their respective foes to move to 2-0 in the Sinulog Cup 2024 qualifying round backed by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. on Thursday night, Jan. 18, 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Mustangs outlasted the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 88-79, in a heated game that saw Keaton Taburnal and Jerwin Espina get ejected in the fourth for a brief skirmish.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars walloped the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons, 93-50.

The Mustangs hit their stride in the second period as they turned a 23-21 deficit at the end of the first into a 44-36 halftime lead. Although the Panthers threatened several times, the Mustangs held steady, especially down the stretch, to hack out the victory.

Five players scored in double-figures for CRMC, led by Taburnal, who had 12 points. Paulo Dalumpines was just as outstanding, registering a double-double of 11 points and 12 assists.

In the other game, the Jaguars thrived in the second canto, outscoring the Fighting Maroons, 29-10, to lead by 31 at halftime, 54-23.

Carl Cabulao had 17 points for USJ-R, while Jay Deiparine had 16 markers and nine assists. Karl Malone Ventura added 15 points.