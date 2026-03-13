Croft, Manheim cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’

ACTORS Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim have been cast in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated film “Tangled.”

Croft, known for her role in the series “Titans,” will portray Rapunzel, the princess who spends years isolated in a tower before embarking on a life-changing adventure.

Manheim, recognized for his work in the “Zombies” franchise, will play Flynn Rider, also known as Eugene Fitzherbert.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Hahn will take on the role of Mother Gothel, the story’s central antagonist who raises Rapunzel while hiding the truth about her past.

The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, known for the musical hit “The Greatest Showman.”

The project marks Disney's latest effort to reinterpret its animated classics through live-action adaptations.