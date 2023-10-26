Crossing Bridges: Images of Hue (Conclusion)

The Hue Heritage Adventure (Crossing Bridges 20 Plus) took place from Sept. 9 to 15, 2023 in this historic city in Central Vietnam. Most visitors fly into Danang International Airport and travel to Hue by land, covering a distance of around 92 kilometers in less than two hours.



Hue’s Imperial City has received three different types of recognition from UNESCO: The Complex of Hue Monuments was inscribed in 1993 for its tangible heritage, Nha Nhac (Vietnamese Court Music) received recognition in 2003 for its tangible heritage, and these three were inscribed on different dates for their documentary heritage—2009 for The Woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty, 2014 for The Royal Records of the Nguyen Dynasty and 2016 for The Poetry on Hue Royal Architecture.

Hue also co-owns two other inscriptions under UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, namely, the practice of worshiping the Mother-Goddess of the Tam Phu and the art of singing Bai Choi.

From early wake-up calls at 3 a.m. to capture sunrise photos in the Lap An and Quang Loi Lagoon, to intricate set-ups involving models and theater performances, the group had the opportunity to observe the lives of local people, including fisherfolk, shopkeepers and schoolchildren.

Of course, the highlight was a traditional Royal Banquet Dinner, dressed in our Ao Dais, held inside the Duyet Thi Duong theater. It was truly a privilege to be able to experience this, as this setting was usually reserved for dinners with foreign diplomatic corps and heads of state. Everything was delicious, and the tables were elegantly laid out. The program consisted of speeches from the organizers, and the evening’s entertainment truly made the long trip to Hue very well worth our time.

There are a hundred more stories about this visit to Hue, but the selected photos in this article, taken by Team Philippines, will tell you the rest. So much of the beauty of this land has now been captured by the lens of the international photographic community that soon, the world will know more about Hue and become captivated enough to pay them a visit.

Thank you for the memories, Hue. They will be truly unforgettable.