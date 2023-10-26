Cebu

Crossing Bridges: Images of Hue (Conclusion)

EDWARD GARCIA trails a boat traversing the waters under the Thanh Toan covered bridge where the group spent a whole afternoon photographing the surroundings.
EDWARD GARCIA trails a boat traversing the waters under the Thanh Toan covered bridge where the group spent a whole afternoon photographing the surroundings.
KINWING LOU captures models dressed in Vietnam’s traditional long dress: the Ao Dai.
KINWING LOU captures models dressed in Vietnam’s traditional long dress: the Ao Dai.
CARLITO SO captures the old and new generation in a frame. The man (Nguyen Hoa) crafting Lotus Paper Flowers in Thanh Tien, is the oldest man in their village.
CARLITO SO captures the old and new generation in a frame. The man (Nguyen Hoa) crafting Lotus Paper Flowers in Thanh Tien, is the oldest man in their village.
TED MADAMBA captures the beauty and the versatility of the Ao Dai and the Vietnamese conical hat called the Non La that shields the face from sun and rain.
TED MADAMBA captures the beauty and the versatility of the Ao Dai and the Vietnamese conical hat called the Non La that shields the face from sun and rain.
MIKE JO captures the scene after the Changing of the Guards ceremony where a spectator takes her sweet time after the crowds have left.
MIKE JO captures the scene after the Changing of the Guards ceremony where a spectator takes her sweet time after the crowds have left.
DANIEL ONG takes us inside the area of the Imperial Mausoleums where the group had to shoot amid a drizzle brought on by dark clouds.
DANIEL ONG takes us inside the area of the Imperial Mausoleums where the group had to shoot amid a drizzle brought on by dark clouds.
ERWIN LIM uses a drone to capture a spectacular aerial shot of Hue.
ERWIN LIM uses a drone to capture a spectacular aerial shot of Hue.
PIA MERCADO gives us a peek into the delights that can be found in the Dong Ba Market, the largest commercial market in Hue.
PIA MERCADO gives us a peek into the delights that can be found in the Dong Ba Market, the largest commercial market in Hue.
JAY YOUNG introduces us to the star of the Royal Court Music show at the Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater.
JAY YOUNG introduces us to the star of the Royal Court Music show at the Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater.
LEEYA CERNA gives you a closer look at the delicate elegance of lanterns lighting up a lake.
LEEYA CERNA gives you a closer look at the delicate elegance of lanterns lighting up a lake.
CATHY ANGELES shows the Thien Mu Pagoda from another angle. This seven- storey pagoda is an icon of Vietnam and a symbol of Hue as the Citadel.
CATHY ANGELES shows the Thien Mu Pagoda from another angle. This seven- storey pagoda is an icon of Vietnam and a symbol of Hue as the Citadel.
SIDNEY DYGUANI captures fisher folk at daybreak, heading back to the shore.
SIDNEY DYGUANI captures fisher folk at daybreak, heading back to the shore.
JASON ROJAS meets the ladies selling Non La (Vietnamese conical hats) at the Dong Ba market.
JASON ROJAS meets the ladies selling Non La (Vietnamese conical hats) at the Dong Ba market.
RYAN YU zooms in on fishermen at daybreak going about their daily business at the Lap An Lagoon.
RYAN YU zooms in on fishermen at daybreak going about their daily business at the Lap An Lagoon.
BRIX TAN captures four beauties by the lake on a humid afternoon.
BRIX TAN captures four beauties by the lake on a humid afternoon.

The Hue Heritage Adventure (Crossing Bridges 20 Plus) took place from Sept. 9 to 15, 2023 in this historic city in Central Vietnam. Most visitors fly into Danang International Airport and travel to Hue by land, covering a distance of around 92 kilometers in less than two hours.


Hue’s Imperial City has received three different types of recognition from UNESCO: The Complex of Hue Monuments was inscribed in 1993 for its tangible heritage, Nha Nhac (Vietnamese Court Music) received recognition in 2003 for its tangible heritage, and these three were inscribed on different dates for their documentary heritage—2009 for The Woodblocks of the Nguyen Dynasty, 2014 for The Royal Records of the Nguyen Dynasty and 2016 for The Poetry on Hue Royal Architecture.

Hue also co-owns two other inscriptions under UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, namely, the practice of worshiping the Mother-Goddess of the Tam Phu and the art of singing Bai Choi.

From early wake-up calls at 3 a.m. to capture sunrise photos in the Lap An and Quang Loi Lagoon, to intricate set-ups involving models and theater performances, the group had the opportunity to observe the lives of local people, including fisherfolk, shopkeepers and schoolchildren.

Of course, the highlight was a traditional Royal Banquet Dinner, dressed in our Ao Dais, held inside the Duyet Thi Duong theater. It was truly a privilege to be able to experience this, as this setting was usually reserved for dinners with foreign diplomatic corps and heads of state. Everything was delicious, and the tables were elegantly laid out. The program consisted of speeches from the organizers, and the evening’s entertainment truly made the long trip to Hue very well worth our time.

There are a hundred more stories about this visit to Hue, but the selected photos in this article, taken by Team Philippines, will tell you the rest. So much of the beauty of this land has now been captured by the lens of the international photographic community that soon, the world will know more about Hue and become captivated enough to pay them a visit.

Thank you for the memories, Hue. They will be truly unforgettable.

Crossing Bridges
Hue

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph