Crossing Bridges: The Hue Heritage Adventure (Part 1 of 2)

Recently, I had the opportunity to join a Crossing Bridges project and I eagerly embraced it. Like an excited child, I yearned to experience what it was like to spend a week in the company of renowned international photographers.

Flying into Da Nang from Singapore, I found myself on the same plane as the founder of Crossing Bridges, Singaporean Eddie Ng—a banker by profession but a photographer at heart. Eddie was only 13 when he first joined a photography club in his school because he found that conveying thoughts through images was deeply fulfilling. The concept of Crossing Bridges came to him around 2003 during the age of internet forums that connected their group with photographers from around the world. They began sharing trends and ideas, and in 2004, Singaporeans reached out to Indonesians. This led to the first-ever Crossing Bridges non-profit photography project held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

In the following years, photographers from Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea and China began hosting photographers from each other’s countries, discovering hidden gems. The organization has also extended invitations to photography clubs from Turkey, Thailand, France and Cyprus.

Each gathering represents an evolution of sorts, offering a glimpse of the new directions photography may be taking. I asked Eddie what advice he would give to an aspiring photographer and his answer is simple: “If you want to pursue photography as a career, you must truly enjoy it. If you do not, it’s not worth your time.”

Eddie concurs with my observation that in the past, photography was a male-dominated field, likely due to the weight and size of the equipment. However, this is no longer an issue, as most equipment is now user-friendly, catering to females and even children.

Vietnam, particularly the organizing committee from Hue, served as the host country for this event. They went to great lengths to ensure that the experience was comfortable and enjoyable for all participants. Every bus was filled with a mix of delegates from different countries, accompanied by a local guide who spoke English. The itinerary, from start to finish, was meticulously planned, encompassing welcome dinner announcements, sunrise shoots in lagoons, sessions with models in Hue heritage monuments, charity visits to a local school, delightful meals in local restaurants, evening shoots of their famous floating lanterns, walking tours of fishing villages, and visits to local markets.

We were even honored to attend a Royal Banquet dinner at the Duyet Thi Duong theater inside the Imperial City (a Unesco World Heritage Site). We were treated to traditional performances recognized by Unesco as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. These privileges were truly humbling, especially as we were each given our individual “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional dress) to wear to the formal dinner and during our special cyclo rides through the city. The cyclo is a traditional three-wheeled bicycle taxi with the passenger seated at the front.

Every detail in their preparations demonstrated how significant the Crossing Bridges Project was to them.

At the closing ceremonies and the farewell party, Team Philippines (Federation of Philippine Photographers Foundation Inc.) received five of the eight major awards from all entries submitted to the judges. The remarkable work of the other photographers will be exhibited to the public in Hue this October, allowing the locals to appreciate their own city with fresh eyes. For the rest of the world, these works can be viewed online.