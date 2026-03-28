Crossroads of student lives: Choosing practicality over passion

Crossroads symbolize choices and the paths students decide to take. For many, this intersection involves choosing between passion and practicality. In an era of high inflation and economic instability, selecting a career path is not merely a matter of preference but a matter of compromises and risks.

For some, passion is not a privilege. The growing rate of job competition and the high cost of living push students to choose roles that provide security. Students often settle for practical options, masking the necessity as a choice.

In this economic climate, passion ceases to exist as a primary factor when P50 a day no longer covers fare and food. When each liter of gas costs more than P100, and the minimum salary fails to last a week, pursuing a dream becomes a burden. This generation faces an unforgiving crossroads where the stakes involve survival. Decisions focus on stability rather than discovery. A wrong turn leads to burnout, debt, or missed opportunities.

Relinquishing a dream for a necessity is a reality students face. Choosing a practical purpose over a personal desire does not mean passion grows silent. The world demands practicality, but it cannot silence desire. Crossroads appear often, and a time may come when passion becomes a viable option to take.