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Crossroads of student lives: Choosing practicality over passion

Crossroads of student lives: Choosing practicality over passion
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Crossroads symbolize choices and the paths students decide to take. For many, this intersection involves choosing between passion and practicality. In an era of high inflation and economic instability, selecting a career path is not merely a matter of preference but a matter of compromises and risks.

For some, passion is not a privilege. The growing rate of job competition and the high cost of living push students to choose roles that provide security. Students often settle for practical options, masking the necessity as a choice.

In this economic climate, passion ceases to exist as a primary factor when P50 a day no longer covers fare and food. When each liter of gas costs more than P100, and the minimum salary fails to last a week, pursuing a dream becomes a burden. This generation faces an unforgiving crossroads where the stakes involve survival. Decisions focus on stability rather than discovery. A wrong turn leads to burnout, debt, or missed opportunities.

Relinquishing a dream for a necessity is a reality students face. Choosing a practical purpose over a personal desire does not mean passion grows silent. The world demands practicality, but it cannot silence desire. Crossroads appear often, and a time may come when passion becomes a viable option to take.

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