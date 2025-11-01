Crowds orderly as thousands visit Mandaue cemeteries

AS THOUSANDS of people visited cemeteries in Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City, to honor their departed loved ones this All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, authorities reported a peaceful and well-managed crowd situation.

Maj. John Libres, ground commander assigned to the Guizo cemeteries, said that from early morning until noon, the number of visitors reached around 4,000 to 5,000 on Saturday, Nov. 1.

“It’s hard to compare with last year’s turnout, but we are expecting a larger crowd later this afternoon when the weather is cooler,” Libres said.

He added that between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., the flow of people was quite heavy but slowed down as temperatures rose. However, the number of visitors is expected to increase again by late afternoon and evening.

“We estimate that by the end of the day, around 10,000 to 15,000 people will have visited the cemeteries,” he said.

To maintain order and ensure public safety, authorities deployed additional personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Army and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We have set up a team of six personnel composed of members from the BFP, Army and PNP,” Libres explained.

“At the entrance and exit points, two personnel are assigned each, assisted by five force multipliers and five barangay tanods.”

Traffic management also played a key role in the day’s operations. Libres noted that minor congestion occurred earlier in the morning but was immediately addressed.

“We made traffic adjustments, particularly along JB Cabahug St. and A.C. Cortes St., where vehicles going to the cemeteries were no longer allowed entry,” he said.

“Only those visiting the cemeteries were permitted to enter, while others were directed to drop-off points before the cemetery area. Persons with disabilities were given direct access.”

He added that authorities coordinated closely in managing the flow of both vehicles and pedestrians to avoid overcrowding.

“We made early morning adjustments to ensure smooth movement for everyone,” Libres said. “So far, everything is manageable.”

Despite the large number of visitors, Libres reported that all four cemeteries — St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, Mandaue City Municipal Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery and Grosmar Memorial Garden — remained peaceful.

“By God’s grace, we have not recorded any untoward incidents. The situation in all four cemeteries is calm and orderly,” he said.

Authorities will continue to monitor the area until 9 p.m., as more people are expected to visit later in the day.

The coordinated effort among the police, local government and volunteer groups has helped maintain a safe and organized environment for the public to observe the traditional All Saints’ Day remembrance. / ABC