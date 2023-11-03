Crucial games on tap for adamson, Ateneo

THE reigning champions Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles and the Adamson Soaring Falcons take on separate opponents in their respective bids to make it to the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Falcons are aiming for a second straight win against the last-place University of Santo Tomas at 2 p.m., while the Blue Eagles look to snap a two-game slump when they duke it out versus the National University Bulldogs at 4 p.m.

Adamson and Ateneo are currently tied in the fourth spot at 4-5, and every game is crucial for both teams.

Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela remains optimistic that the Falcons will still be in the Final Four mix, even without ace guard Jerom Lastimosa, whose collegiate career came to an abrupt end due to an ACL injury.

“Of course, happy because they have been competing. It is because of the players,” said Racela. “It is a struggle but as long as there’s a window, there’s hope — look at the standings.

“I just want them, especially the players to look at the big picture and look at the positive side of things. We always remind them that we’re still in it, and it’s really up to them how they would respond,” he added.

Coach Tab Baldwin holds high respect for his counterpart Jeff Napa as the Blue Eagles seek to avenge their 64-77 loss to the Bulldogs, which was the Katipunan-based squad’s first season-opening defeat in 10 years.

Ateneo’s roller-coaster season continues, with losses to Far Eastern University, 59-62, on a buzzer-beating triple by L-jay Gonzales, and the University of the Philippines, 60-65.