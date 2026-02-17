Cruz’s daughter graduates summa cum laude

ACTRESS Sheryl Cruz proudly shared that her daughter, Ashley Nicole Bustos, graduated summa cum laude from San Francisco State University in California.

Cruz made the announcement during the story conference of her upcoming action-drama film “Kappa-tiran,” revealing that Bustos completed a degree in Psychology with a minor in Race and Resistance Studies.

Ashley’s father, Norman Bustos, and Cruz have long been separated, but both continue to support their only child.

The 51-year-old actress also shared that she is currently single but remains open to entering a relationship. Cruz is set to appear in “Kappa-tiran,” produced by Mamay Production, which marks her comeback film. / TRC S