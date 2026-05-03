Crypto awareness triples among Filipinos to 20%

AWARENESS of cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets among Filipinos has surged sharply in recent years, reflecting growing retail interest in alternative investments amid an increasingly digital financial landscape.

Results of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey (CFIS) showed that awareness of virtual assets climbed to 20 percent of adults in 2025, more than tripling from just six percent in 2021.

The rise highlights a fast-evolving shift in how Filipinos—particularly younger and tech-savvy segments—are engaging with financial products beyond traditional banking and investment instruments.

Growing retail curiosity

The increase in crypto awareness comes as Filipinos demonstrate broader familiarity with financial products, driven by digitalization, mobile connectivity, and expanding access to online platforms.

Industry stakeholders said the surge is largely fueled by retail investor curiosity, as individuals explore new ways to grow wealth outside conventional channels such as bank deposits, mutual funds, or insurance products.

Younger Filipinos, in particular, are seen driving interest in virtual assets, aided by high smartphone penetration and internet usage nationwide. The CFIS noted that access to digital devices is now nearly universal, creating an environment conducive to the rapid spread of new financial trends.

Social media, online communities, and the promise of high returns have further amplified interest in cryptocurrencies, even among first-time investors.

Low participation,

high awareness

Despite the surge in awareness, actual participation in crypto and other investment products remains limited.

The survey found that overall investment ownership among Filipinos declined compared with previous years, with only about two in 10 adults reporting any form of investment in 2025.

This suggests that while awareness of virtual assets is rising quickly, many Filipinos remain cautious—likely constrained by limited disposable income, risk aversion, and gaps in financial literacy.

Regulatory and consumer risks

The growing visibility of cryptocurrencies also presents challenges for regulators.

While digital financial literacy among Filipinos has improved, the BSP noted the need for continued consumer education, particularly as more individuals encounter complex and high-risk products such as virtual assets.

The central bank has repeatedly warned about the volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrencies, including potential losses, fraud, and scams.

As awareness expands, regulators face the dual challenge of supporting innovation while ensuring adequate consumer protection—especially among new and inexperienced investors entering the market.

Youth-driven financial shift

The rapid rise in crypto awareness underscores a broader generational shift in financial behavior, where younger Filipinos are more open to digital and non-traditional financial tools.

However, the study cautioned that increased awareness must be matched with deeper understanding and responsible usage to prevent financial harm.

The BSP emphasized that improving financial capability remains critical, particularly as emerging products reshape the financial ecosystem.

Without adequate safeguards and education, the growing interest in virtual assets could expose more Filipinos to financial risks—even as it opens new opportunities for inclusion and investment diversification. / KOC