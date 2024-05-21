CS4 ends Fenestram’s playoff run

THE reigning champions, CS4, showed off its might, routing Fenestram by 27 points, 69-42, to move on to the next round of the playoffs in the Architects+Engineers 7th Corporate Cup on May 18, 2024, at the University of San Carlos gym.

CS4 seized the advantage early on, establishing a 23-10 lead after the first and extending it to 19, 39-20, at halftime. It was not threatened at all in the second half and cruised to the dominant win.

Garrick Bande had 16 points for CS4, while Jesriel Pino had 14 points and seven rebounds. Austine Antiniero had nine points, two boards and two steals to help CS4 keep their title defense alive.

Meanwhile, EGS trumped Phelps Dodge, 65-61. Despite playing with only seven players, EGS rallied in the fourth, thanks to the hot shooting of Peter Rabaya, who finished with 26 points and seven boards. Archie Araw-Araw had 13 points, four boards, three assists, and two steals for EGS.

CBM Engineering also defeated Island Premium Paints, 71-65. Ivan Deo paced CBM with 22 points, three boards, two assists, and five steals, while Jett Latonio and Michael Laoc added 11 markers a piece. / JNP