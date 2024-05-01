CS4 goes 5-0 in AE Cup

CS4 finished the elimination round with a flourish, crushing Golden Hammer, 91-71, in the Architects + Engineers 7th Corporate Cup on April 27, 2024 at the University of San Carlos gym.

It was a stellar performance from the mechanical engineers, with four players scoring in double figures.

Speedy guard Kyle Esbra led the charge with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. His backcourt mate, Austine Antiniero, contributed 21 points and three assists, while Chris Giango powered his way to 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.

CS4’s team captain, Dale Oporto, also played a complete game. He finished with 10 points, three boards, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot to help CS4 finish the elimination round with a perfect 5-0 record in Bracket A.

In other games, Davies Paint bested Island Premium Paint, 73-67. Justin Aspacio led the undermanned Davies with 22 points and six rebounds, while Chester Hinagdanan filled the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, five dimes, two steals and a block.

Mike Judilla and Darren Morandante registered 14 markers each, with the latter adding nine rebounds and seven assists to push Davies to a 3-2 record.

Finally, Avantrac also swept their elimination round assignments in Bracket B after defeating Fenestram, 79-65. JC Tangapa paced Avantrac with 14 points as they finished with an immaculate 5-0 mark in their bracket. / JNP