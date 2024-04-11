CS4 stays perfect in AE Cup

DEFENDING champions CS4 kept its unbeaten record intact as it defeated Sparko, 74-60, in the Architects + Engineers 7th Corporate Cup on April 6, 2024, at the University of San Carlos gym in Cebu City.

The win was CS4’s third in as many games, putting iat the top of Bracket A alongside CBM Engineering. The two undefeated squads will face off on April 13 with the winner being assured of being the top seed in their bracket.

Ed Macasling led CS4 in scoring with 17 points, while Garrick Bande had an all-around game of 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. John Bautista added 13 markers and six boards, while Kyle Esbra scored 11 points and dished out six assists.

In other games, Strato edged Fenestram, 63-62, to move to 2-1. James Cabardo led the charge for Strato with 23 points, while Clark Salve finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists.

And lastly, Davies Paint picked up its first win of the tournament after routing Golden Hammer, 86-68. Justin Aspacio had 25 points and six boards, while Chester Hinagdanan finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Bong Gabison chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds as Davies moved to 1-2. / JNP