CSBT, CNBT budget up by 38%

THE Cebu Provincial Government is significantly increasing its budget for the North and South Bus Terminals to P100 million in 2026, a major jump from this year’s P62 million, to fund infrastructure upgrades and improve commuter experience.

Newly installed Cebu South and North Bus Terminals Provincial Administrator Ahmed Cuizon said the higher allocation will not only cover the operational expenses of the two terminals — including salaries, maintenance, and utility bills — but also fund infrastructure upgrades to ease congestion and improve commuter experience.

He noted that the south terminal will receive a larger share due to its higher operational costs, as it features air-conditioned waiting areas, unlike the north bus terminal, which is only ventilated by fans.

One of the most pressing issues is congestion, which has worsened as the volume of passengers and buses continues to rise.

The problem intensified when the Cebu City Government shut down the V-hire terminals near the Cebu City Medical Center and Barangay Kamagayan, forcing the Provincial Government to absorb these vehicles at the Cebu South Bus Terminal.

“That makes it more congested,” Cuizon admitted. To address this, the Provincial Government is preparing several reforms, including a no-standby policy for buses inside the terminal. Under this rule, buses will only be allowed to enter when loading or unloading passengers, preventing idle vehicles from occupying space.

Other plans include rearranging loading and unloading zones and stricter coordination with V-hire operators and taxis to ensure smoother traffic. Longer-term options, such as expanding terminal areas, are also being studied.

Upgrades to commuter facilities are also in the works. Cuizon confirmed that the newly renovated public restrooms at the South Bus Terminal will open next week. The free facilities are located at Segment B of the terminal, near the center of the compound, and include five male and five female toilets, plus separate restrooms for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“They are PWD-friendly and built at par with those operated by Mister Loo,” Cuizon said, referring to the private concessionaire that has long provided pay-per-use restrooms in the terminal.

For years, commuters preferred Mister Loo because the old public restrooms were often broken, dirty, and lacked water. Cuizon said Mister Loo will continue to operate, but with the newly improved free toilets, “the public will now have better choices.”

Cuizon also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve water supply and sanitation in the South Terminal. The facility sources water from both the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and an on-site deep well, but the latter only provides non-potable “grey water” used for toilets and cleaning.

“The immediate measure is to purchase chlorine that will be used to clean the deep well water,” Cuizon said, stressing that potable water will continue to come from MCWD lines.

The Provincial Government also wants stricter discipline among drivers and operators.

Cuizon emphasized that the upcoming reforms will be aimed at ensuring that terminal operations are orderly and efficient.

“The Governor has ordered us to solve these problems, either in the short or long term,” he said, pointing out that the bigger 2026 budget signals the government’s commitment to modernize Cebu’s bus terminals and make them more responsive to the needs of thousands of daily commuters. / CAV