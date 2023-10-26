CSBT manager to public: Travel early to avoid influx of passengers

COMMUTERS are advised to travel early to avoid the influx of passengers in bus terminals.

Starting on Friday, October 27, up to 50,000 passengers are anticipated to go home to vote for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, as well as visit their departed loved ones in cemeteries on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2.

“Atong expected volume kay 50,000 passengers. Molungtad pa ni hangtud sa October 31 alang sa kalag-kalag,” Esgana said on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

(Our expected volume is 50,000 passengers. This will last until October 31 for the Day of the Dead).

In line with this, the terminal manager has coordinated with the bus operators to accommodate to large number of passengers.

“Nakig-coordinate nata sa atong mga bus operators and ni-commit nasad sila nga once mabantayan namo nga padung na mo-increase ang mga pasahero, magpadala sila og dugang nga mga bus,” Esgana stated.

(We have coordinated with our bus operators and they have committed to send more buses if the need arises).

The CSBT also opened numerous ticketing booths, including the one at the drop-off point, so that people won’t crowd in one area.

“Para di na sad sila mupila pa ngadto sa ticketing counter sa entrance makakuha na sila sa ticket sa drop-off point mismo,” according to Esgana.

(They can buy tickets at the drop-off point so they won’t have to wait in line at the ticketing counter at the entrance).

Tents will also be erected next to the guardhouse and at the v-hire terminal where seats will be set up to protect passengers from severe heat or sudden rain.

In order to prevent dehydration, travelers can also acquire water from water dispensers.

The administration is hoping that the new air conditioners that have been placed within the terminals will be used to keep the passengers comfortable. (With TPT)