CSC 7 to host gov’t job fair

THE Civil Service Commission in Central Visayas (CSC 7) will participate in the nationwide government job fair spearheaded by its mother office.

CSC 7 will hold its job fair at the Atrium of Robinsons Galleria Cebu in Cebu City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 4-5, 2024.

The job fair is part of the 124th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary in September.

Onsite

In a statement on its Facebook page, CSC 7 said the onsite event will provide an opportunity for government agencies and jobseekers to exchange information about job openings in government services.

Interested applicants are advised to prepare resume/biodata/personal data sheet; photocopy of CSC eligibility, if any; and application letter.

Participating government agencies include:

•Bureau of Fire Protection;

•Bureau of Jail Management and Penology;

•Cebu City Government;

•Cebu South Medical Center;

•Cebu Technological University;

•Civil Service Commission;

•Department of Justice-Parole and Probation Administration;

•Department of Public Works and Highways;

•Department of Social Welfare and Development;

•Department of Education (DepEd) Carcar City Division;

•DepEd Cebu City Division;

•DepEd Cebu Province Division;

•DepEd Talisay City Division;

•DepEd Regional Office;

•Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital;

•Mandaue City Government;

•Metropolitan Cebu Water District;

•Municipality of Daanbantayan;

•National Police Commission;

•Provincial Government Office of Siquijor;

•St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital; and

•Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

The CSC has encourage all interested and qualified applicants, including persons with disabilities and members of indigenous communities, irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity, to apply.