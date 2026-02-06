CSR shift brings SMEs into ESG space

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Philippines are increasingly being drawn into environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices as larger corporations tighten sustainability reporting and extend disclosure requirements across their supply chains, according to leaders of the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF).

Speaking at a press conference during LCF’s first CSR Convention in the Visayas, held at Maayo Hotel in Mandaue City on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, corporate foundation executives said sustainability reporting rules for publicly listed firms are creating a cascading effect, prompting suppliers — many of them SMEs — to provide data on carbon emissions, labor practices and community engagement.

While mandatory sustainability disclosures currently apply only to listed companies under the Securities and Exchange Commission, LCF officials said large firms are increasingly asking their suppliers to align operations with ESG standards to support consolidated reporting.

“Even if SMEs are not required by law to submit sustainability reports, they are increasingly being asked by their clients to disclose ESG-related information,” LCF chairman Shem Jose Garcia, who is also executive director of Vivant Foundation, said. “This effectively brings smaller companies into the sustainability conversation.”

Mindset shift

Beyond reporting pressure, LCF leaders stressed that ESG adoption among SMEs requires a mindset shift in how corporate social responsibility (CSR) is viewed.

Rather than treating CSR as an add-on or a charitable expense, companies are being encouraged to integrate social and environmental objectives into core business strategies.

“There is still a perception, especially among smaller firms, that CSR is something you do after profits are made,” Philip Francisco Dy, LCF trustee and president of Metrobank Foundation, said. “The shift now is toward seeing CSR as part of how you do business, not separate from it.”

LCF members said this approach lowers barriers to entry for SMEs, which often cite limited budgets and manpower as constraints. By aligning CSR initiatives with existing operations — such as workforce training, supply-chain improvements, or energy efficiency — companies can generate both business and social value.

Examples shared during the briefing included small technology firms offering coding sessions to public schools, restaurants donating used but functional equipment to technical-vocational programs and construction-related businesses supporting skills training aligned with industry needs. These initiatives not only address social gaps but also help companies build future talent pipelines and strengthen supplier credibility.

CSR has evolved

Vera Alejandria, assistant vice president for sustainability at Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) and executive director of CLI Foundation, said CSR practices in Cebu and the wider Visayas have already evolved.

“CSR is no longer just about giving back. We are seeing a clear shift from one-off philanthropic activities to long-term investments that build community resilience,” Alejandria said. “Sustainability requires thinking beyond donations and focusing on programs that have lasting impact.”

Citing her work at CLI, she said the foundation’s vision is to help build resilient, productive and self-reliant communities through integrated development programs covering shelter, environment, education and livelihood.

The group said ESG alignment is increasingly becoming a commercial consideration rather than merely a reputational exercise. SMEs that demonstrate responsible practices are better positioned to retain contracts with large corporations, access new markets and meet the expectations of global partners.

LCF officials acknowledged that many provincial SMEs feel intimidated by ESG frameworks commonly associated with conglomerates and multinational firms.

To address this, the organization has expanded its learning sessions outside Metro Manila, including in the Visayas and Mindanao, to introduce practical and scalable approaches to CSR.

“There is no company that is too small to practice responsible business,” Dy said. “What matters is understanding your role in the value chain and using your core strengths to contribute to society.”

As sustainability considerations increasingly influence procurement decisions, corporate foundation leaders said the indirect pressure on SMEs is likely to intensify, driven by investor expectations, global reporting standards and supply-chain transparency requirements.

“ESG is no longer just a compliance issue for large corporations,” Garcia said. “It’s becoming a business reality across the entire ecosystem, from listed firms down to their smallest suppliers.” / KOC