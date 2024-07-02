CT-Toda to augment personnel with CSCR tunnel closure

THE City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-Toda) vowed to augment its personnel starting July 18, 2024, when the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) tunnel will be partially closed for repairs.

The tunnel’s rightmost lanes in both north and south bounds will be closed for six to seven months to facilitate the rehabilitation, which will be done by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The closure will affect the Talisay City end of the South Road Properties (SRP), as traffic within the SRP will eventually affect the Talisay access point.

In an interview on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Jonathan Tumulak, CT-Toda head, said they will increase staff presence on potential alternative routes to help prevent traffic.

“Mag augment mi og mga personnel sa mga posibleng diversion road, so magbutang mi for example, diha sa Laray, sa N. Bacalso, and then kung pananglitan dunay mga kakuwangan, mangayo mi og tabang ni Cebu City, labi na inig cross sa ilahang area na nakacause of traffic tungod mag abot na ang mga sakyanan didto,” Tumulak said.

(We may augment our personnel in possible diversion roads, so we will place, for example, there in Laray, on N. Bacalso, and then if, for instance, there are deficiencies, we will ask for help from Cebu City, especially when crossing their area that will cause traffic as vehicles will arrive there.)

They will also closely monitor the Laray junction and Natalio Bacalso Avenue, both of which are predicted to experience high traffic volume.

Tumulak expressed hope for collaboration with certain establishments during the upcoming opening of classes.

He requested schools to extend their enrollment season, as this will contribute to the surge in vehicles as students enroll.

Meanwhile, establishments with goods that do not perish fast are encouraged to schedule deliveries at night or dawn to reduce daytime traffic volume.

Tumulak also said that motorists are advised to use alternate roads on N. Bacalso leading to Barangay Inayawan.

“Pwede kaning dalan sa Laray nga from Laray Talisay going to Inayawan (The road in Laray, Talisay that connects to Barangay Inayawan would be possible as access roads),” Tumulak said. (Kenneth King E. Gonzales, UP Cebu intern)