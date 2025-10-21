CTA clears release of 20,000 rice sacks

[UPDATED] MORE than 20,000 sacks of rice worth around P40 million have been cleared for release after the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) lifted the seizure order against River Valley Distribution Inc. (RVDI) and Mixed Load Distribution Network Inc. (MLDNI).

RVDI legal counsel Jade Seit told reporters on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, that the CTA lifted the seizure order after the companies were found to have fully complied with importation requirements, including payment of all duties and taxes.

The sacks of rice, previously seized by authorities, were stored at the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Cebu City.

Seit said some of the sacks had incurred molding damage, although the total cost has yet to be determined pending inspection after their release.

Another legal counsel for RVDI, lawyer Jhonelle Estrada-Tan Kit, said the company is looking into possible legal action following the controversy.

The rice stocks are set to be transferred from the NFA warehouse to the firms’ licensed storage facilities.

Seit said the rice distributor is awaiting clearance from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to proceed with the immediate release of the rice sacks. (DPC)