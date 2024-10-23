CTMS: Traffic violators prefer cash to pay fines

WHILE the Lapu-Lapu City Government implements a modern way to collect fines from traffic violators, some motorists still opt for the old way of settling their penalties.

CTMS head Mario Napule, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, said three months since the launch of digital payment option, some traffic violators still prefer to pay in person.

According to data of the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) Office, of the 679 traffic violators from September to October, only 15.17 percent paid through a mobile wallet and payment platform, while 576 paid at their office.

“There are other drivers who don’t have GCash, so they can’t all be present. If we put it in percentage, maybe only 30 percent of traffic violators have a mobile wallet,” said Napule in Cebuano.

He said the digital payment option was introduced last August to streamline transactions and eliminate in-person visits to their office.

Though there are still few motorists who are using digital payment, Napule said the option has been helpful for traffic violators who are not familiar with the location of their office, especially tourists.

“It’s a big help because there are some motorists who are not from here and don’t know where our office is,” said Napule.

The City Government has deployed 30 CTMS personnel on the field to collect traffic violation fees in a single scan of a designated quick response (QR) code imprinted in an identification card.

The QR code is scanned by field officers and information is directly recorded and monitored by the City Treasurer’s Office.

The digital initiative, which was launched in August, can be accessed by selecting the “Pay Bills” category in the app.

Under the category, users should tap “Government” and choose “Lapu-Lapu City Traffic” from the options.

Traffic violators must provide personal information, including their name, plate number, location of apprehension, name of the apprehending officer and email address.

Napule reminded violators that they can easily access the e-wallet app and be informed of the equivalent fee for every minor or major violation they commit. / DPC