CTR bags 3rd straight title in Dayo 23 Streetball Invitational

DEFENDING champion and star-studded Chase Tower Runs (CTR) showcased the determination and fighting spirit of Cebuano basketball as it erased a double-digit deficit against Tikas Capampangan and carved out a 23-18 victory to capture its third straight championship in the Dayo 23 Streetball Invitational on Sunday in Tondo, Manila.

Talisay City native Carl Tamayo, a former member of the Philippine national team and now playing for the Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), came through in the clutch to rescue the Cebu-based squad and lead it to yet another championship.

However, Tamayo’s heroics were merely the finishing touch to the collective effort displayed by CTR, the team strongly backed by Cebuano sports patron and team owner Chase Cokaliong.

CTR’s title run was built on the united effort of the entire roster, which remained composed despite facing a huge early deficit.

Tikas Capampangan, coached by former Gilas Pilipinas standout Jeff Chan, came out blazing and quickly took control of the contest after building a comfortable 12-2 advantage.

Despite the setback, CTR refused to wave the white flag. In search of the right combination, head coach Paul Joven inserted Lawrence Mangubat and Kenny Rocacurva into the game.

That move changed the complexion of the contest as CTR’s relentless full-court pressure became the key weapon that allowed the team to claw its way back.

With additional support from former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons standout Harold Alarcon, Tikas Capampangan committed a series of costly turnovers that breathed new life into the CTR comeback.

The deficit gradually disappeared until the score was finally tied at 18-all.

From there, Tamayo took over and illuminated CTR’s path toward a hard-fought victory.

He knocked down a three-pointer to give CTR a 21-18 lead. Moments later, after Joseph Obasa of Tikas Capampangan missed a free throw, Tamayo sealed the championship with a fadeaway jumper that delivered the thrilling win and the tournament’s P500,000 grand prize.

Backed by a talented roster that also included Jancork Cabahug, Titing Manalili, Emmanuel Ojoula, Emman Calo, Ted Saga, and Will McAloney, CTR erupted in celebration as it completed a rare and remarkable three-peat championship feat. (JBM)