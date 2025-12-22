CTR crowned X'mas League champion

THE powerhouse Chase Tower Runs (CTR) pulled off a thrilling 76–71 victory over Blancas Golden Knight to capture the championship of the 2025 Cebu City Christmas League basketball tournament at the City Sports Institute Gym in Barangay Sawang Calero on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Once again, the name Nic Cabanero took center stage as the team captain of the Sto. Tomas Growling Tigers and three-time UAAP scoring champion led CTR’s late-game surge to secure their first-ever major title in a semi-commercial competition organized by the Cebu City Government.

Cabanero’s composure and skill shone through after CTR, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, found themselves in a dangerous position down 57–64 with 7:31 remaining in the fourth quarter following two free throws by Michael Kent Salado.

That was the time when Cabanero launched his attack. His two layups, followed by an assist to Jared Bahay for a three-pointer, fueled a 7–0 rally that tied the score at 64–64 with 5:08 left in the game.

The victory was finally sealed with the combined efforts of veteran big man Will McAloney, along with Emman Calo and Kenny Rocacurva, as they closed out the match in front of their Big Boss, Chase Cokaliong.

“We played as a team, mao na nakuha namo ang panalo. At first nangapa ako eh. Sa first game ko I only had eight points. As a scorer in the UAAP for me is not a good game. Ang mahalaga na man ang panalo. So ayun the following games, nakuha ko na yung groove ko,,” said Cabanero, who was named Finals MVP after finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Kenny Rocacurva also delivered a strong supporting performance, registering a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Veteran guard Jun Manzo added 10 points, while McAloney chipped in nine points.

Head coach Paul Joven said that attacking Blancas’ defense was the main task he assigned to Cabanero.

“I told Nic, Cebuano people don’t really know how you play. They know your name, but not your game. We all know Nic can shoot from anywhere, but on this team I want you to attack more, especially from the perimeter because we have many shooters. Once you break down the defense, it’s either you score or you pass,” said Joven.

On the side of Blancas, coached by Jonel Jawod, only team captain Kent Salado reached in double figures, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The game featured six ties and ten lead changes.

Overall, despite the challenges they faced, CTR successfully completed the six-day tournament undefeated, a feat that delighted team owner Chase Cokaliong. (JBM)