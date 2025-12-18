CTR escapes Richie Boy’s late surge

POWERHOUSE Chase Tower Runs (CTR) survived a furious late rally by the young Richie Boy Ballers, 63–59, in their opening game of the 2025 Cebu City Christmas League basketball tournament held at the City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Despite entering the game as heavy underdogs, the Richie Boy Ballers of coach Gary Cortes, composed of young and top varsity players from Cebu, fought like giants and posed a serious threat to title favorite CTR, coached by Paul Joven.

CTR appeared to be cruising toward victory when it built its biggest lead of 13 points, 48–35, on a layup by veteran Emman Calo with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

However, Richie Boy suddenly unleashed a 14–4 rally, highlighted by two treys by AJ Sacayan from beyond the arc, cutting the deficit to 49–52 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tension rose on the CTR bench after Richie Boy grabbed a 57–56 lead when Sacayan combined efforts with Charles Libatog, Christian Alilin, and Marchie Sabanto with 6:19 remaining in the game.

Coach Paul Joven immediately reshuffled his lineup to find the right combination.

Relying on poise and experience, Calo received timely support from MPBL stalwarts Roger Rocacurva, Jun Manzo and former PBA mainstay William McAloney,to secure the win and keep their campaign on track.

The Richie Boy Ballers, who suffered their first loss at the hands of Blancas, fell to a 0–2 record.

Calo was the lone double-figure scorer for CTR with 14 points.

Earlier, visiting Blancas Golden Knights defeated the star-studded Welec squad, 86–79.

With the win, the Golden Knights moved closer to the finals of this four-day competition with a 2–0 record, while Welec dropped to 1–1.

After trailing 70–79 with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter, Welec ignited a 9–2 rally through Jammer Jamito and Reinhard Jumamoy to pull within 79–81 with 1:55 remaining.

However, a three-pointer by Steve Nash Enriquez and a two-point basket by Michael Kent Salado sealed the victory for Blancas.

Chris Catarong led with 16 points and four steals, while Salado added 10 points and four rebounds.

For Welec, Jamito scored 22 points, while Jumamoy, Gabriel Cometa, and Cedric Ablaza each contributed 11 points.

Jonathan Moses Manalili, who sustained a minor injury, was limited to seven points. (JBM)