CTR staves off Ballers’ rally

POWERHOUSE Chase Tower Runs (CTR) survived a furious late rally by the young Richie Boy (RB) Ballers, 63–59, in its opening game in the 2025 Cebu City Christmas League basketball tournament at the City Sports Institute on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

Despite entering the game as heavy underdogs, the Richie Boy Ballers of coach Gary Cortes — composed of young, top varsity players from Cebu — fought like giants and posed a serious threat to title favorite CTR, coached by Paul Joven.

CTR appeared to be cruising toward victory when it built its biggest lead of 13 points, 48–35, on a layup by veteran Emman Calo with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

However, Richie Boy unleashed a 14–4 rally, highlighted by two treys from AJ Sacayan, cutting the deficit to 52-49 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tension rose on the CTR bench when Richie Boy grabbed a 57–56 lead behind the combined efforts of Sacayan, Charles Libatog, Christian Alilin, and Marchie Sabanto with 6:19 remaining.

Forced to reshuffle his lineup, coach Joven turned to his veterans to restore order.

Relying on poise and experience, Calo received timely support from MPBL stalwarts Roger Rocacurva and Jun Manzo, along with former PBA mainstay William McAloney, to secure the win and keep CTR’s campaign on track.

The Richie Boy Ballers, who suffered their first loss at the hands of Blancas, fell to 0–2.

Calo was the lone double-digit scorer for CTR with 14 points.

Earlier, the visiting Blancas Golden Knights from Davao defeated the star-studded Welec squad, 86–79.

The win moved the Golden Knights closer to a finals berth in this four-day competition with a 2–0 record, while Welec dropped to 1–1.

After trailing 70–79 with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter, Welec ignited a 9–2 rally through Jammer Jamito and Reinhard Jumamoy to pull within 79–81 with 1:55 remaining.

However, a three-pointer by Steve Nash Enriquez and a two-point basket by Michael Kent Salado sealed the victory for Blancas.

Chris Catarong led Blancas with 16 points and four steals, while Salado added 10 markers and four rebounds.

For Welec, Jamito scored 22 points, while Jumamoy, Gabriel Cometa, and Cedric Ablaza each contributed 11.

Jonathan Moses Manalili, who sustained a minor injury, was limited to seven points. / JBM