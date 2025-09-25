CTU-Danao wins Karansa Festival 2025

THE Sining Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Kulturang Mananayaw of Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Danao Campus emerged as the grand winner of the Karansa Festival 2025 in Danao City on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

CTU-Danao’s Lyssa Kim Sicad was also crowned Karansa Festival Queen, sweeping multiple awards including Best in Festival Queen Costume, Best Group Presentation, and Best Solo Performer in Street Dancing. CTU-Danao likewise bagged the Best in Choreography Award, received by Patrick Adrian Laugan and Rolando Manto Jr. as co-winners.

Other winners include the Hugpong Maalamon Mananayaw of Ramon M. Durano Sr. Foundation Science and Technology Education Center, which placed first runner-up in the ritual showdown. The Pundok sa Madasigong Masloganon of Mariano L. Espera Jr. National High School and Nagahugpong Kabanay ni Durano of D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School won second and third runner-up, respectively.

Special awards were also given: Best in Street Dancing went to the Pundok sa Madasigong Masloganon, while the Hugpong Maalamon Mananayaw received Best in Costume. The Tribu ni Beatriz of Beatriz D. Durano Memorial National High School claimed the Best in Andas award, with Christine Rizaldo named Miss Photogenic and Alexin Francheska Gulane winning Best in Opening Production.

The colorful festivities, led by Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III and Vice Mayor Ivy Durano, highlighted the city’s cultural celebration. The event coincided with a festival Mass officiated by Most Rev. Charles John Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines. (AYB)